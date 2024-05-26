Soludo Gets Standing Ovation As Champion Newspaper Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure And Rural Development

By Christian ABURIME

The Eko Hotel and Suite, Convention Center in Lagos was filled to the brim Saturday, May 25, 2024 when Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, received the Champion Group of Newspapers man of the Year award on infrastructure and rural development

The award which was received on his behalf by the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim was presented by the former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke.

While presenting the Award, the former Cross River Governor, Mr Donald Duke said emphatically that “the history of our country Nigeria in modern time cannot be complete without the sufficient mention of Prof Soludo”

Mr Duke commended the sterling performances of Governor Soludo in the area of infrastructural and rural development alluding to the fact that Governor Soludo has changed the entire landscape of Anambra State into one ‘big construction site’ with infrastructural projects springing up in every nooks and crannies of the State

He also praised Soludo’s style of leadership, prudent management of resources and responsive governance which have all culminated in this prestigious award and recognition by the Champion Group of Newspapers

Dr Ibezim, who received the award on behalf of Governor Soludo, expressed gratitude to the Organizers of the event for bestowing the honour on the Governor.

He further remaŕked that, “this award is a push to do more for the people of Anambra and also an indication that Anambra State under Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR is on the right track. We will continue to do more for the people we have been called to serve.” He dedicated the Award to ndi Anambra and members of the Solution Team.

The event was chaired by the former military Governor of Borno and Lagos States respectively and currently the Chairman of the Nigeria Drug and Law enforcement Agency ( NDLEA), Brigadier-General Buba Marwa

Other dignitaries who graced the event include the Deputy Governor of Borno State, traditional Rulers, Business executives, Bank MDs/CEO and captains of Industry too numerous to mention