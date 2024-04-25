Gov. Mbah flags-off another phase of palliatives for the indigent people of the state

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah has assured that his administration will continue to intervene with policies and programmes aimed at improving the living standards of the people.

Dr Mbah gave assurance on Thursday when he officially flagged-off the distribution of palliatives meant for the indigent people across the 260 wards of the state to cushion the effects of hardship ravaging the country.

Reports have that over 30,000 bags of 25k rice are set for the exercise.

While stating that it is a continuous exercise, governor Mbah commended the organisers for the necessary structures in place, saying it is a short term measure towards the eradication of poverty and to achieve a zero hunger in the state.

He said his administration has robust programmes in place in order to eliminate poverty, such as Community and Social Development Programme, Enugu State Small and Medium Enterprises programme, Women for Nigeria programme, among others.

Dr Mbah noted that the exercise is a combined effort of the federal and state government, to enable people to have access to generate employment and create wealth for themselves.

Also the commissioner for agriculture and agro industrialisation, Hon Patrick Ubru and the head, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mrs Chinasa Mbah who promised to ensure that the items are judiciously distributed to the deserving individuals across the 17 local government areas, said strict measures have been adopted to avoid diversion of the items by politicians.