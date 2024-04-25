No fewer than 118 inmates escape after heavy rains damage Suleja correctional facility 

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

No fewer than 118 inmates escaped the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State after heavy rains on Wednesday night beat and caused extensive damage to the structures.

The rains had impacted parts of the custodial facility and surrounding buildings, including its perimeter fence, according to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Spokesperson of the FCT Command of the NCoS, Adamu Duza, said the breach in the perimeter fence allowed the 118 inmates to escape incarceration.

The NCoS said it went after the inmates that were at large and arrested 10 of them after activating its recapturing mechanisms in collaboration with other security agencies.

The agency said it is working on recapturing the inmates still at large.

Duza noted that the NCoS was aware of the state of its facilities that were built during the colonial era which are old and weak.

He said, “The Service is making frantic efforts to ensure that all ageing facilities give way to modern ones.

The Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Francis John, urged the members of the public to carry on with their daily activities without fear.