Just in: Flights diverted as fire breaks out at Lagos Airport

Ibrahim Quadri

The E54 Bridge at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 1, was reportedly on fire early Thursday morning.

It was gathered that smoke was discovered rising from the E54 Bridge, prompting electrical experts to shut down power to the Airport’s E Wing.

A statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority, FAAN, Mrs Obiageli Orah said that although the fire was brought under control at 06:41 am, all flight operations in Terminal 1 of MMA had been diverted to the D Wing.

The statement reads: “At 05:29 hrs, smoke was detected billowing from the E54 Bridge, leading electrical engineers to immediately cut off power to the entire E Wing. The Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS) team was quick to respond, arriving at the scene by 05:30 hrs. Initial suspicions point to sparks from an electrical unit as the cause, but a thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“The incident, which had escalated into a fire, was brought under control by 06:41 hrs. Efforts to ventilate the smoke from the building are in progress.

“In the meantime, all flight operations in Terminal 1 of MMA have been diverted to the D Wing. More details will follow shortly.