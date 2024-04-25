Champion Newspapers Limited
Senator Ayogu Eze Is Dead

By Cosmas Chukwu

Senator Ayogu Eze who represented Enugu North Senatorial District between 2007 to 2015 is dead.

We gathered that the former senator who was a founding member of the Peopled Democratic Party, PDP died in an Abuja Hospital after a protracted illness.

Born in 1958, Senator Ayogu eze died at 66.

In the Senate, he was appointed chairman of the senate committee on Information and Media, making him the official spokesman of the senate.

For the eight years he spent in the senate, he was a member of the Constitution Drafting and Amendment Committee that made some novel changes to Nigeria’s 1999 constitution.

After his reelection to the senate in 2011, he was appointed chairman of the committee on works. Eze also served as a member of committees on Police

