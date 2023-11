Executive Secretary NPAN, Mr. Feyi Smith and General Manager Publications Champion Newspapers, Mr. Thomas Imonikhe at the two-day Google News Initiative training holding at Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja Lagos on Monday.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng