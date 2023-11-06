Governor Soludo loses father at 92

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has lost his father, Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo, (Ichie Akukananwa 1).

He died in the early hours of today; Monday 6, November, 2023.

Pa Soludo is survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, twenty-two grand-children and six great-grand children.

Governor Soludo noted that his late father lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of ninety-two years (92)

Further information will be communicated to the public in due course.