Goldenline School celebrates SS3 graduating students

The school management of Goldenline School, Lekki has celebrated her graduating SS3 students for the academic year 2022 and at same time appreciated the parents of the graduands for investing in the lives of the children and their involvement in the school in one way or the other.

In her speech during the graduation ceremony, the Proprietress, Mrs Helen Nkwo who congratulated the graduating SS3 students for their great achievements said, “some of you joined Goldenline School from the Nursery Class and we are witnesses to your development and growth over the years. Among you today, we have Poets, Sportswomen, Composers and Lawyers (without wigs yet) etc., thank you for choosing to be a part of the life of Goldenline School.”

Continuing, she said, “you have all distinguished yourselves through your various gifts and talents, through your service in various capacities as prefects, which in no small way culminated in what makes Goldenline School thick. Today, we have discovered among you great leaders, special mention is the Senior Prefect – Isioma Onuoha for her excellent leadership skills. May I also appreciate Miss Olivia Udeaja for being the first entrant into the boarding house and remained all through the five years, leaving legacies worthy of emulation.”

Mrs. Nkwo said, “Everyone of you have unique talents and we surely will miss you. Thank you for making your parents and indeed the school proud.

“On behalf of the students, I say a big thank you to both academic and non-academic staff of the school for your varied inputs into their lives that prepared them for this day. I am aware that 100% of all the Graduating Goldenline Students who sat for JAMB were successful and all set to walk through the gates of the Universities any moment from now”.

While advising the graduating SS3 students, Mrs. Nkwo encouraged them to make the right choices in life, fear God who will given them direction, and they are all set to rule their world.

She further advised them to strive to acquire knowledge, study to be the brightest and best light in your chosen field of studies. “You are the Light of the world, so go on and shine that the world may behold your good works.”

In addition, keynote speaker, Goldenline Chemistry teacher, Mr Kenneth Okure said, “we are looking at development the right chemistry life for sustained growth in your life such that you achieve not just your dreams but God’s will for your Life. As a young person, the most important virtue you will discover is to develop a personal relationship with your maker”.

Okure said that the second virtue is for the students to take time and discover their area of strengths, weakness and work on it for future benefit. He also advised them to get a trusted mentor that would guide them to the way of success.

One of the graduating students of the school, Nkwo Favour said that Goldenline has groomed her and today she can stand confidently to express herself having joined the school from primary level. “I was the assistant head girl not because my parents are the proprietor & proprietress of the school, but I worked for it. I advised the junior students not to mingle with bad friends but focus on their studies so that they could be able to achieve their dream and become successful in life.”

Onuoha Isioma who was the senior prefect thanked the proprietor, Rev. Callistus Nkwo and the proprietress, Mrs. Helen Nkwo for this very memorable occasion.

According to her, the Class of 2022 SS3 students would love to say a big thank you to all the teachers, staff for your immense contribution towards our training. “Mummy Helen you are indeed an inspiration for young minds. We are promising the management, teachers that we shall keep in mind all the good things they have taught us. To us the graduates, we are with a great burden as Ambassadors of this noble institution to the outside world. We must at all times try to be our best in all aspect of human moral, social and economic life.”

Isioma said, “we should realize that education never ends as our school motto reads: ‘imparting for excellence’, we must roll ourselves and be ready to continue our education. “Congratulations to all of us who are winners today but the race has begun for us all.

To our dear parents, we are grateful for your unflinching support and undying wish for our success. All thanks to the management of Goldenline School for giving us the opportunity to becoming important part of the history of the great institution,”

Furthermore, Mr Peter Ogugua, a parent of one of the graduating students said, “I am happy to be the planning Committee Chairman. My daughter graduated from JSS3 to SSI. This is the second time of being the Chairman, planning committee. One thing I discovered from the school, there is love, discipline and that have contributed positively to the school.”

