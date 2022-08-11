Reason Peter Obi deserves to lead Nigeria – Baba-Ahmed

Labour Party (LP) vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has insisted that Peter Obi deserves to lead Nigeria because he knows how to create wealth.

The former lawmaker and LP presidential flagbearer addressed thousands of supporters on Thursday at a summit at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The gathering comprised the members of more than 80 groups working for the 2023 bid of the former Anambra governor.

Baba-Ahmed said Obi’s achievements while in office for eight years should give citizens hope that with LP in power, Nigeria will be saved.

The Baze University founder called for vigilance ahead of the election and cautioned riggers to allow the voice of the people to prevail.

Baba-Ahmed assured that he and Obi were not seeking the seat of power so as to “look for money”.

“We are looking for how to manage government money by following a serious leader who knows how to create wealth.

“I am following a leader who has nothing to achieve again in this life except to see a peaceful and prosperous nation.

“It pains me when a uniform staff of a federal government of Nigeria, in broad daylight, collects money.

“Each time I see it, my heart breaks. That act is as bad as a $20billion scandal and it happens every day. We are going to end it”, Baba-Ahmed vowed.

