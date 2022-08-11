Champion Newspapers Limited
Biafra: We won’t allow another civil war – Sunday Igboho warns Buhari

By Peter
Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s remark that millions of Nigerians were killed during the Biafra civil war to ensure the country’s unity.

Igboho warned that such large-scale killing would never be allowed to happen again in Nigeria.

Buhari had urged political leaders to stay focused and uphold the ultimate objective of promoting the interest of the country.

He stressed that the country can’t afford another civil war.

Reacting, Igboho, in a statement by his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, said: “We know President Muhammadu Buhari is the Patron of all the Fulani worldwide. But Yoruba land can never be conquered by Fulani.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was reminding Nnamdi Kanu and the Igbos of the massacre they carried out during the Biafra War. The President should know that this can never be repeated again in any of our land.

“We have all woken up to Fulani Agenda.”

 

 

