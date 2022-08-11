Gbadebo Rhodes-Vidour clinches Labour Party guber ticket

The desire of the youths to drive a revolution through their votes in 2023 election, has once more paid off with the election of 39 years old Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as the governorship candidate of Labour Party in the substitution governorship election of the party, held on Wednesday 10th August, 2022.

Gbadebo who evinced the new face of hope of the teeming Lagos youths, polled 111 to defeat his much older opponent, Alhaji Moshood Salvado who polled 102 in the keenly contested primaries, observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and members of Labour Party National Executive Committee by the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lamidi Bashiru Apapa.

In his victory speech, Gbadebo pledges to run an all-inclusive campaign cum government, when elected governor of Lagos State to build a Lagos State that works for all.

He further opined that he will close ranks with all blocks in the party especially Alhaji Moshood Salvado to galvanize strong and broad support bandwagon.

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour is renowned architect, activist, writer and designer who graduated from MIT. Gbadebo returned to Nigeria after graduating with an aim to explore the concept of affordable luxury as well as the potential of creating innovative designs and systems to tackle indigenous large scale problems. He is a youth ambassador and philanthropist of repute. In his quest to contribute towards a responsive leadership in the country, he had earlier vied for a senatorial seat under the PDP platform before moving over to Labour Party to actualize his dreams.

The head of the National delegate of the party and Deputy National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lamidi Bashiru Apapa, while declaring Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour winner of the contest said the outcome of the election reflects the exact wish of the people as the electoral committee led by State Secretary of the party, Chief Sam Okpala took their time in putting up measures that led to a free, fair and credible election.

Earlier, the Chairman of the party in the state, Comrade Kayode Ezekiel Salako said the wish of the party is to form the next government in Lagos State, hence they are organizing a credible primary that will throw up an acceptable candidate for the party and Lagosians at large.

Recall that Obidient movement of the Labour Party has caught the frenzy of social media users and Nigerians at home and in the diaspora who earnestly yearn for change for the better Nigeria all Nigerians yearn for, come 2023.

The peacefully contested substitution election was earlier scheduled for Monday 8th August, before it was shifted to 10th due to logistic reasons.

Substitution primary is conducted if the candidate of an elective position withdraws from the race, becomes incapacitated, or dies before the election.

