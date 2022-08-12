Niger gov, Bello reshuffles cabinet

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has carried out a minor reshuffle of his cabinet.

Governor Bello in a statement explained that the cabinet reshuffle was part of his administration’s efforts to achieve its set out objectives and to ensure good governance.

He said Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is now to be headed by Muhammad Sani Lafiya, while Mamman Musa moves to Youth and Sports Ministry.

The Governor reiterated that minor cabinet reshuffle will continue till the end of the present administration.

Mamman Musa was the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure while Muhammad Sani Lafiya was the Commissioner for Youth and Sports.

