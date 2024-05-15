Makinde appoints Atanda, Ige as Advisory Council member, chairman LG Pension Board

.Appoints eight others

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has appointed Chief Adewale Atanda into the Oyo State Advisory Council.

This is just as a former chairman of Ibadan South-East Local Government and former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Akeem Ademola Ige, has been appointed as the chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Staff Pension Board.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, indicated that the governor has also appointed eight other people into various positions.

The other newly-appointed persons are as follows:

.Akeem Oladeji- Full-time member, SUBEB

.Dr. Monsura Mustapha- Full-time member, SUBEB

.Mrs Agbejimi Oladoja Rebecca- Part-time member, SUBEB

.Oyewo Oluwaseun Oyedele- Part-time member, SUBEB

.Dimeji Ladapo- Part-time member, Civil Service Commission

.Mrs. Funmi Arulogun- Senior Special Assistant, Diaspora

.Mrs Adebayo Omolara- Special Assistant, Culture I

.Mr Bolanle Seyi- Special Assistant, Culture II

Congratulating the new appointees, Makinde charged them to discharge their duties with dedication and loyalty to the state.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

