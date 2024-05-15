Breaking: Lagos Deputy Chief of Staff, Soyannwo dies at 55

Ibrahim Quadri

Lagos State Government has announced the death of the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

The statement read, “With deep sorrow, the Lagos State Government announces the passing of the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) to Mr Governor, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo.

“Soyannwo died today after a brief illness. He was 55.

“Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and people of Lagos, sends his condolences to the Soyannwo family.

“I have lost a brother and a servant of the people,” Mr Governor said while breaking the news to the Executive Council (EXCO) meeting,

“After a minute’s silence in respect of the late DCoS, Mr Governor ended the EXCO meeting.

“The late Gboyega Soyannwo is survived by a wife and two children.”