Glo wins big at  ‘Africa’s Beacon of ICT Excellence/ Leadership Award’

Telecommunications company, Globacom, last Saturday in Lagos received accolades as it won the ‘Africa’s Beacon of ICT Excellence/Leadership Award’.

The award came in recognition of the mobile network operator’s pioneering innovations in the Nigerian telecom industry at the 2023 Africa Beacon of ICT and Leadership Awards held at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos, and attended by the leaders of the nation’s ICT industry.

Globacom’s representatives, Catherine Bomett, Director of Customer Care; Oladipo Olusanwo, Head of Gloworld Operations and Obumneme Ikechebelu of Technical Department were on hand to receive the prestigious award on behalf of the company.

Founder and CEO of Communication Week Media Limited, Ken Nwogbo whose outfit organised the BoICT Award, explained that Globacom won the award in view of its outstanding contributions in the last twenty years, including the 3G and 4G technologies, Glo 1 submarine cable, as well as unique products and services.

“The Beacon of ICT Award which was instituted to celebrate outstanding brands and the visions that birthed them has become one of the most prestigious annual awards in the nation’s ICT industry in the last 14 years”, he noted.

According to him, the award was also conceptualised to celebrate individuals who have made outstanding contributions in commerce and industry as well as government officials whose policies and programmes have had positive impacts on their jurisdictions.

Key players in the nation’s and continents’ telecom sector including the President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, Director of Public Affairs, Nigeria Communication Commission, (NCC), Mr. Reuben Mouka, Regional Executive, (West Africa) at the Africa Data Centre (ADC), Dr. Krishman Ranganath and Digital Architect Manager and representative of Nigerian Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Falilat Jimoh.