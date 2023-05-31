Subsidy removal: NNPC Ltd hikes fuel price to N488-N537 per litre

.As Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of policy

.NNPC pricing template is vexatious, an ambush….NLC

.says dialogue in danger

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Wednesday adjusted the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across its retail outlets, in line with the current market realities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the adjustment by NNPC Ltd. was triggered by the pronouncement of President Bola Tinubu that fuel subsidy has ended with the coming of his administration.

NAN correspondent who monitored NNPC Ltd retail outlets in Abuja reports that the price moved from N194 per litre to N537 per litre.

A statement by Garba Muhammad, Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd. said as it strived to provide quality service which the company was known for, prices would continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics.

“The NNPC Ltd. wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump price of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with the current market realities.

“We assure you that NNPC Ltd. is committed to ensuring ceaseless supply of products.

“The Company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development might have caused,” Muhammad said.

He appreciated the continued patronage, support and understanding of its customers through this time of change and growth.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have expressed concern over the implementation of subsidy removal in spite of President Bola Tinubu’s assurance that it would not take effect immediately.

A cross section of residents of Ibadan, Oyo State, expressed their feelings on Wednesday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

NAN reports that majority of filling stations in Ibadan had started selling petrol at #500 per litre as the new official price released by NNPC.

However, queues had disappeared from many of the filling stations compared to what obtained on Tuesday.

Commenting, an Entrepreneur, Mr Tobi Adeyemi, said the development was not a good one.

According to Adeyemi, the new administration should have provided some sort of respite for Nigerians considering the enormous hardship being faced by Nigerians.

“This will definitely affect prices of goods and services; from tomatoes sellers to foodstuffs; transportation, increase in fuel price and so on.

“We will all bear the brunt of it together. I only pity salary earners who are on a fixed income. Besides, I don’t believe this is the right timing,” Adeyemi said.

Also, a sales representative, Dr Adeyinka Adekunle, said the previous administration had budgeted for subsidy till the end of June.

“So, to me it was shocking to learn that the removal had taken effect from May 31 based on what the previous administration had done.

“Everything is sort of confusing now because of the budgetary provision for subsidy till June end,” Adekunle said.

He, however, said a nation that was going to be great has to go through some teething periods.

In his remarks, an artisan, Mr Akinola Akinkunmi, said he has yet to comprehend the situation, because things were hard already and buying fuel at N500 per litre now would worsen the situation.

Akinkunmi said: “I cannot yet wrap my mind around how my business will survive; we are already struggling to make ends meet.

“With this development and absence of power supply from the distributing company, we are definitely going further down the poverty line.

“We need support for the government; we need help to survive this time,” Akinkunmi said.

Another entrepreneur, Mr Demola Adedeji, said the timing was not right as the economy had been in bad shape for some times now.

“At least, some things should have been put in place before the total removal of subsidy,” Adedeji said.

In his contributions, Mr Yinka Ajadi, a businessman, said that many people would go into depression as blood pressure of many Nigerians struggling to survive the situation would rise.

Ajadi said, “We can only hope for critical intervention at this time such as solving problem of power and production inputs.”

Also, Nigeria Labour Congress has expressed worry over the decision of government to announce new pricing template through NNPC, despite move by relevant stakeholders to manage the issue of subsidy removal, as pronounced by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

NLC, in a statement Wednesday in Abuja, said the action would scuttle discussion by stakeholders and parties in the oil and gas sector on the issue of subsidy removal by the president.

The statement of the Congress signed by the president, Joe Ajaero reads:

“We are worried that the Government through the NNPC despite the ongoing meeting of Stakeholders in the oil and Gas sector to manage the unilateral but unfortunate announcement by the President to withdraw subsidy on petroleum products, went ahead this morning to announce a new regime of prices under a new pricing template.

“This is an ambush and runs against the spirit and principles of Social Dialogue which remains the best platform available for the resolution of all the issues arising out of the petroleum Down-stream sector. Government cannot in one breathe be talking about deregulation and at the same time fixing the prices of Petroleum products.

“This negates the spirit of allowing the operation of the free market unless the government has as usual usurped, captured or become Market forces.

“It is therefore unacceptable and we seriously condemn it. Good faith negotiation is key to reaching agreement. What the government has done is like holding a gun to the head of Nigerian people and bring undue pressure on the leaders thus undermine the dialogue.

“We call on the federal government to immediately instruct the NNPC to withdraw this vexatious Pricing template to allow free flow of discussions by the parties.

“Nigerians would not accept any manipulations of any kind from any of the parties especially from the representatives of the Government.

“Our commitment to this process is buoyed on the fact that all the parties would be committed to ensuring that it is carried out within the ambits of liberty without undue pressure.

“The release of that Template may not allow us to continue if nothing is done to withdraw it so that the dialogue can continue unhindered. It is clear that Government is actually trying to scuttle the process.

“As it stands, the federal government has become fixated on their chosen course of action.

“Would this help this dialogue? It clearly will not. There must be flexibility to allow concessions and reasonable accommodation that will produce the best result for Nigerian people. This is what we all seek at this time”,