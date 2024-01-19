Glo is Nigeria’s pride – Kwara Gov

Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has described Globacom as a source of pride to the nation, especially in the telecommunications sector.

According to him, Globacom is proudly homegrown and the number one telecommunications services provider in Nigeria.

Mallam AbdulRazaq added, “Globacom needs no introduction to Kwara State. It is our own and a good ambassador of this country as far as telecommunications services are concerned. We will be delighted to do business with Globacom “.

The state chief executive made the remarks in Ilorin, the state capital on Wednesday at a business meeting with representatives of the data solutions provider.

Globacom’s Head of Mobility Business, Enterprise Business Group, Mr. Eric Uwaoma, explained that Globacom was the pioneer of numerous innovations which have helped propel the rapid growth and revolutionary changes witnessed in the nation’s telecommunications sector.

He noted that Globacom is not just a business but a catalyst for economic growth for Nigeria and Nigerians”, adding, “We offer the best plans with the best value and pricing in the country”.

The Globacom Enterprise Sales team later held a more comprehensive meeting with the Commissioner for Business Innovations and Technology, Mrs. Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun, to discuss the details of the proposed business engagements with the state.