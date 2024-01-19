APC Senatorial Candidate set for victory ,as mass defection rocks PDP/LP party in Ebonyi

CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area Ebonyi State, Hon. Ajah Emmanuel Ogbonnaya, has expressed optimism that the Candidate of the All Progressive Party (APC) Professor Anthony Ani, would emerge victorious in the scheduled February 3rd 2024 senatorial election.

Hon Aja made the assertion in Abakaliki the State capital on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen on preparedness made by stakeholders of Ebonyi South zone ahead of the polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the seat of Ebonyi South Zone vacant, following the resignation of former occupant Engr. David Umahi who was appointed a Minister by President Bola Tinubu.

The Ebonyi South Senatorial zone comprising of five LGA, namely Ivo, Onicha, Ohaozara, Edda and Afikpo Local Government respectively.

He said that the APC zoned the senatorial seat to Onicha Local Government Area, in order to ensure equity, justice and fairness in the zone.

According to him, “in my own local government Ivo, we will deliver 100 percent votes to the candidate of APC Professor Ani”

“I believe the remaining four local government areas, will follow suit and support the candidate of APC and deliver the candidate”

“A week ago, no fewer than 1,500 members of both the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking against the backdrop of the restoration of peace and security in Ivo Local Government , Hon Aja Ogbonna attributed the development to the policies and programmes adopted by his administration since assumption of office.

“Before now , we had crisis, communal crisis and insecurity in Ivo Local Government Area, now normalcy has been restored in the community’

“My task on assumption of office was to unify every segment of the council, I carried every body along not minding party affiliations”

“My administration has embarked on life touching projects in various sectors namely Health, Education, Human Empowerment,

Hon Aja commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for the giant strides recorded so far by the administration.

“I want to follow the footsteps of Governor Nwifuru in administering my local government to the satisfaction of every body’