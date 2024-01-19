Demographic Health Survey:  NPC data collectors to visit 34 clusters in Ebonyi

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The National Population Commission (NPC) has restated that a total of 34 Clusters in Ebonyi State, will be visited by Data Collectors in the on-going Demographic Health Survey programme.

The State Director of the Commission Barrister (Mrs) Julia Nneka Manyike, made the disclosure at the Commission State Office Abakaliki, on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the 2023/24 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS).

She emphasized that the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS), was a Sample Survey conducted every five years with the last exercise done in 2018.

The NPC Director said that the survey has been instrumental in providing invaluable insights that inform evidence based policies, enhanced public health intervention and broader development agenda of our nation.

“A total of 34 Clusters will be visited in 12 out 13 Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State with the exception of Afikpo South Local Government”

“Each selected household within a Clusterr will be visited and information obtained using the Household Questionaire from women aged 25-49 years and men aged 15-59 years”

She said that the objective of the NDHS was geared towards increasing the capacity of the country to collect and use data for policy and programme purposes.

According to her, “For over two decades, the NPC has spearheaded the implementation of the NDHS in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and key partners.

The NPC Director outlined the objective of the NDHS to include Collection of high quality Data for policy formulation, programme planning, monitoring and evaluation.

Other aims of the survey include fostering and reinforcing country ownership of Data Collection, analysis and incresement of the country capacity to use data for policy and programme purposes.

Earlier in a remark, the NPC Federal Commissioner Nominee for Ebonyi State, Dr Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwaegu, said that questions that will be raised in the field bothers on reproduction, health issues, fertility, adulthood among others.

“The Field workers should approach the exercise with experience to get the best result, the Team has finished with two Local governments, now in the third Council”

“The Field Team comprised of One Team Supervisor, three female interviewed, two male interviewers, two bio-maker technicians ”

“Types of NDHS Questionaire include household questionnaires, women, men and interviewer Questionaire among others”

In attendance at the briefing include Head of Departments (HODs), Cordinator of National Demographic Health Survey for Ebonyi State Mrs Nwakaego Nwachukwu, Head of Vital Statistics and Registration Mrs Chima Gloria and Director Public Health in the State Ministry of Health Mr Ebenyi Hyacinth.