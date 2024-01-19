LASTMA impounds 30 vehicles for contravening traffic laws

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In continuation of enforcement operations to unlock every traffic bottleneck, the operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Thursday impounded 30 vehicles over illegal parking and unpainted around Apongbon and Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA Mr. Adebayo Taofiq confirmed that enforcement operations were carried out in compliance with the directive of Hon. Sola Giwa the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation.

Mr. Adebayo confirmed further that the exercise was carried out after several warnings to both private and commercial bus drivers to stop indiscriminate parking by road sides, kerbs, walkways including road setbacks across the State.

“It was nauseating seeing these private and commercial bus drivers constituting public nuisance by parking at free will thereby causing avoidable gridlock and inconveniencing to other motorists and road users.

“We will continue to ensure free flow of traffic by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown on these stubborn private and commercial bus drivers,”

He stressed that owners/drivers of these impounded vehicles would be charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for contravening the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.