Gbajabiamila resigns as house of reps member

Femi Gbajabiamila has resigned his membership of the 10th house of representatives.

Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house, read Gbajabiamila’s letter of resignation during plenary on Wednesday.

Gbajabiamila said his resignation is to enable him assume the role of chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Details later…

