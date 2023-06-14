Sen. Kingibe vows to give FCT quality representation in the Senate

By Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Labour Party Senatorial flag-bearer in the 2023 general election, Mrs. Ireti Heebah Kingibe, who is the only Senator of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has resumed work in high spirits, promising to discharge her duties and responsibilities with exceptional zeal to ensure quality representation of the territory at the red chambers.

Hajia Kingibe, who was among the 109 senators, sworn into office on Tuesday, was hosted to a lavish reception by Labour Party teeming supporters and residents of the FCT at the prestigious Chida Hotels and Towers located at the Jabi District of Abuja.

In a brief remark at the occasion, the highly elated senator promised to hit the ground running without wasting time and she called for the cooperation and collaboration of FCT residents in the tasks ahead.

The ever-smiling Senator Ireti humbled herself by moving around the large hall to embrace, greet and commend her excited supporters for standing with the Labour Party and for voting her into office promising not only to operate an open door policy but also to carry every ethnic group in the territory along.

“I assure every one of you that even though the tasks ahead of us are really enormous, I will not disappoint you and I promise to face the challenges of bringing development to the FCT with vigour and determination. I will also depend on your support and I thank you for the confidence you reposed in me and my party,” she said.

The LP supporters, who were drawn from various ethnic groups in the territory, arrived at the venue of the reception in large numbers with various cultural troupes defying the heavy downpour to show solidarity to the senator, described in several quarters as an Amazon, who single-handedly defeated 17 men at the 2023 FCT senatorial election.

The highlight of the reception was the cutting of a cake constructed in the shape of the National Assembly edifice and decorated in bright Nigerian colours of green, white and green to match.