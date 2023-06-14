Osun SWAN congratulates new OSSFA chairman, urges inclusive governance

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, (SWAN) Osun State chapter has felicitated the newly-elected Chairman of the Osun State Football Association, (OSSFA) Mr. Sola Fanawopo over his victory.

The Igbajo-born football administrator defeated the incumbent chairman, Ishola Rasaq Mustapha by 20-17 votes in the election held on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Osun SWAN, in a statement by the Chairman, Timothy Agbor, and the Secretary, Tajudeen Amodu also congratulated all the newly-elected board members of OSSFA who emerged victorious in their respective positions and those who returned unopposed.

The statement read, “Congratulations to our new chairman and all elected members of the board. Your victory is a sign of good things to come as we believe you all deserve the positions, based on the thoroughly and keenly conducted election.

“As contained in your manifestos, we urge you to run an all inclusive government, work together harmoniously and make grassroots football development your priority.

“While assuring you of our full support, we urge you to immediately set the ball rolling and take football to an enviable height so that Osun will produce budding talents for the national teams.”