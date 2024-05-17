Reps call for adequate funding of medical institutions, urge C’ttee to probe all medical research institutes

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has harped on the the urgent need for proper funding of medical Institutions in the country in order to combat future unforeseen novel medical challenges.

The Green Chamber also mandated its Committee on Healthcare Services and Health Institutions to immediately probe the state of medical research institutes across the country and report back within 4 weeks for further legislative actions.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Hon Wale Hammed yesterday during the plenary of the House.

In his lead debate on the motion, Hammed informed that because of global increase in viral outbreak in diseases like Lassa fever, Ebola and corona virus, it is crucial to increase financial support for medical research institutes to enable the country combat all kinds of health challenges.

The lawmaker further informed that the National Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, has other mandates such as to conduct research on public health diseases, develop, disemination structure as well as collaborate with national and international institutions.

Meanwhile lawmakers at the green chamber have said they are aware that other research institutes exist in the country with similar objectives of collecting, analysing and providing scientific data and information for the development of scientific products for sustainable development and benefit for the country.

They collectively raised concerns that these institutions are not operating optimally as they are currently underfunded, inadequately equipped with modern technology and lack requisite library resources to effectively perform their legitimate duties.

Consequently, the House presided by the Deputy Speaker Hon Benjamin Kalu adopted the motion.

He said that the House is cognizant that Nigeria’s medical research institutes have potential to contribute to the nation’s medical advancement given the required attention and funding.