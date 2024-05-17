kidnap kingpin Evans’ case adjourned to June 13 on absence of defence lawyer

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

An Ikeja High Court has adjourned the arraignment of the convicted kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans and His co-defendant, Joseph Emeka to June 13, 2024.

Justice Adenike Coker adjourned the matter to a later date following the absence of the defence counsel for the first defendant, Evans.

The Prosecution led by Yusuf Sule told the court that he spoke with the counsel to the first defendant earlier in the morning and learned that the defence counsel would travel from Abuja to Lagos State for the matter.

The Judge, Coker, said, “This is not an excuse for the absence of the first defendant’s counsel.”

She instructed Evans to bring his counsel to court and warned that the court will not tolerate any excuses for the absence of the first defendant’s counsel on the next adjourned date.

Evans and his co-defendant were to be re-arraigned on a five-count amended charge bordering on murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy to commit felony to wit: kidnapping and attempt to murder.

Sule told the court that the third and fourth defendant were not produced before the court because the third defendant pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him while the fourth defendant passed away in custody.

He urged the court to strike out the cases against the third and fourth defendant as stated in the amended charges.

The Judge, Coker obliged the prosecution and struck out the case against the third and fourth defendant in line with the amended charges.

Sule informed the court that there is a plea bargain negotiation still ongoing for the first and second defendants.

The second defendant’s counsel, N. C. Onyejiaka, confirmed the plea bargain and said it was yet to be finalised.

The judge asked the prosecution to ensure the plea bargain is settled before the next adjourned date.

“The court will be expecting the outcome of the plea bargain on the next adjourned date,” Coker said.