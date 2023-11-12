Bayelsa Decides#: PDP in early lead

… Leading with over 60,000 votes from 5, out of 6 LGAs

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Yenagoa

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and incumbent Governor of Bayelsa State is in an early lead in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Champion Correspondent, live at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, collation centre, Yenagoa, reports that Governor Diri has won in all three local government areas, including Yenagoa LGA, announced so far.

According to results from the INEC state collation centre, in Governor Diri’s LGA, Kolukuma/Opokuma, the APC got 5,349 votes, Labour Party had 23 votes while PDP polled 18,465 votes.

In former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia LGA, the APC got 16,319 votes, Labour Party had 57 votes while PDP polled 18,435 votes.

Results from Yenagoa LGA, the Bayelsa State capital, the APC polled 14,534 votes, Labour Party got 244 votes while PDP garnered 37,777 votes.

APC’s Sylva won in Nembe LGA with 22,248 votes, while LP had 113 votes and PDP 4,556.

In Ekeremore, LGA, APC got 8,445 votes, LP had 50 votes while PDP polled 23,172 votes.

In Sagbama LGA, Governor Diri of PDP got 35,504 votes to beat APC’s Sylva who had 6,608 votes.

Bayelsa state has 8 local government areas which includes; Brass, Ekeremor, Kolukuma/Opokuma, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa LGAs.

So far, with results from 6 LGAs, Governor Douye Diri has won 5 LGAs leading his closest rival and candidate of the APC, Timipri Sylva with over 60,000 votes.

As at the time press time, Bayelsans are awaiting results from Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas.