Ark of Light for All Nations opens Church building

CHINYERE IKEANYI



The grand opening of the Ark of Light for All Nations multi-million naira building project took place in Lagos on Saturday, November 11, 2023 along Kudirat Abiola Way, Alausa area.

The event, which held at the Alausa area of Lagos, was the brainchild of Dr. Isaiah Macwealth, Senior Pastor of Gospel Pillars International Churches and President of the Isaiah Wealth Ministries, among others.

The building, which is on a 8,900sqm landmass, will have 10,000-capacity church auditorium, Bible School, Prayer Conference Rooms, Bookshop, Multi-Storage Food Bank, Primary School and Broadcast Studio and the facility will serve as the world-wide headquarters of the Prophet Dr. Isaiah Macwealth’s Isaiah Wealth Ministries and all its outreaches.

Narrating how the vision of the building came to him, the Senior Pastor of Gospel, Pillars international aChurch and President of the Isaiah Wealth Ministries, Dr. Isaiah Macwealth said in February this year,Dckvision appear to him, and he saw two black birds warning him: “Don’t come to our territory” and I said: “I rebuke you in the name of the Lord Jesus”.

Speaking to newsmen at the complex, Apostle Abrich Agbi, Chief Liaison Officer and Head of the Organizing Committee for the event, said Bishop David Oyedepo, Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide was the Chief Host while Bishop Wesley Arije, Presiding Bishop of March of Faith International Fellowship, USA, acted as the Presiding Father of the Day.

Other top gospel ministers at the event, according to Apostle Agbi, included: Prophet Isaac Anto from Ghana; the renowned worship leader, Dr Ron Kenoly from USA, Dr Panam Percy Paul, Evangelist Tope Alabi, and Chioma Jesus.

For a better society