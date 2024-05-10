Loveworld to showcase global impacts of Rhapsody of Realities at 4-day Rhapathon

Ibrahim Quadri

The Rhapsody of Realities, a daily devotional authored by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is to have a momentous global gathering, Rhapathon for the salvation of souls.

The Loveworld Incorporation disclosed this at a world press conference, held at Billingsway, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, Thursday ahead of the Rhapathon slated for May 15th to 18th, 2024 with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

The global community is expected to register on www.reachoutworld.org where they can watch the programme from the comfort of their homes.

In his address, a member of the Loveworld executive, Pastor T.T. Temisan stressed that Rhapsody is one of the most powerful evangelical tools, used everywhere in the world, translated into 8,000 languages and 4,000 dialects.

He noted, “The Rhapathon is a global programme hosted by Pastor Chris, and it is about celebrating the heroic and legendary feats of the Messenger Angel, Rhapsody of Realities.

“Over two decades ago Rhapsody of Realities has been making impacts globally. Rhapsody is the number one devotional word of God for everyone to read daily to know what true Christianity is.

“It is the most translated book numbering over 8,000 languages and over 4,000 dialects. It is available in every known language of the world. It is available in hard copy, digital format, and audio. It is also available for the visually impaired in over 2,000 braille languages.

“It is the most widely distributed book after the Bible. It has penetrated every country, continent, tribe and village.

“Every demographic has their copy which includes the kiddies. This is a testament that it is a divine word of God.

“Pastor Chris is the President of Loveworld Incorporation pioneered the ministry on a global scale. He is the number one author in the world.

“Billions have been affected by his ministration. The most widely watched personality on our network which includes healing streams where millions received inspiration and salvation.

“Pastor Chris has a divine mandate for over 40 years who has touched millions of lives by healing incurable sicknesses.”

Also speaking, Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka said, “Fundamentally, man is spirit while physical food is needed for the human body, the spiritual food is needed for the soul.

“Life is spiritual, every body brought to planet Earth deserves a good life. Interestingly, the quality of of man’s life is a function of man’s spirit which is a function of the character of the mind.”

She therefore stated that how man manages his mind, will determine the glory of his life, saying “Through the Rhapsody of Realities, your life will be transformed.

“Pastor Chris called the book, the music from heaven. It is crucial to know how to use it. It keeps you abreast of who you are. The book helps you to know God’s mind on every matter.”

Speaking on The Rhapathon, Pastor Lanre Alabi said the four-day event is a long programme of epic series.

“It will aid the accomplishment of people who have used Rhapsody of Realities who are going to be giving testimonies

“The objectives of the Rhapathon would enhance people globally on the efficacy of Rhapsody of Realities and tailor them on how it is used

“We need to have salvation of souls and by winning more souls’,” he added.

While giving testimony, one of the beneficiaries of the book, Pastor Paul Ndubuisi said, “Rhapsody is part of my life. The word of God is a one-stop to human problems.

“It is a reprogramming of my life. The impact of Rhapsody is phenomenal. Anyone can use it. It has helped my church to grow from hundreds of brethren to thousands.”