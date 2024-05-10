FG, LASG partner on provision of 2,000 housing units for low income earners

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of efforts to address housing deficit, the Lagos State Government is collaborating with the Federal Government to provide over 2,000 home units in Ipaja and ibeju Lekki area of the State.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai made this known during the ongoing ministerial briefing at Alausa, Ikeja to commemorate the first anniversary of the second term in office of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Commissioner stated the programme is part of Renewed Hope Housing initiative of the Federal Government, adding “there is an ongoing discussion with a private finance institution to provide 800 units at Odola in Ikorodu division.”

He explained that all these initiatives are targeted at first time owners and low income earners with mortgages ranging from 10 to 15 years.

The Commissioner affirmed the readiness of the State Government to provide more homes by speedily completing its ongoing housing schemes in all the administrative divisions of the State.

Akinderu-Fatai also revealed that the old estates are being re- evaluated with a plan to restore their infrastructure and maximize the available lands for greater home yeild.

He however pointed out that residents of some of the Ministry’s estates do not comply with the extant rules put in place to promote peaceful coexistence of all allotees in the estates, saying “such infractions, include non-payment of Service charges, bypass of electric meters and cult activities. He then warned that the State Government has resolved to act resolutely by revoking the allocations of allotees who do not comply with agreements signed at the point of release of homes.”

Akinderu-Fatai also warned the allotees of the estates to desist from the practice of contravention of the original master plans of the estates through various alterations, modifications and adjustments.

According to him, the Ministry is in the process of reverting to the original master plans and that steps have been taken to notify and seal the properties affected. He also hinted that the State Government may on the long run retrieve any contravening property in accordance with agreement signed with the allotees.

Akinderu-Fatai also confirmed the readiness of the Lagos State Government to enhance fairness and transparency in the allocation of housing units through the use of ballot in the allocation of some of its home units.

He added that the first balloting exercise will be conducted for Lagos State Public Affordable Housing, Idale in Badagry Division and LagosHoms at Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu in Epe Division on the 4th of June 2024 and that the process will be monitored by independent observers.

He further called on residents to be wary of the activities of dubious individuals or organizations who are parading themselves as registered Real Estate agents in the state.

He disclosed that it is an offence for an individual or organization to engage in Real Estate business without due registration with Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency (LASRERA) and urged the practitioners in the sector to always act responsibly and follow the path of the law.

He however listed some of the challenges facing the Ministry as encroachments on state owned land for housing projects, litigations, slow pace of work by joint venture partners, issues related to allocation of the homes due to its limited number, inflationary trends and challenges with recalcitrant allotees and residents.

