Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Reps to probe MDAs involved in shady procurement process

2023 ElectionsLatest News
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, raised the alarm over suspicious practices in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the procurement process involving the execution of capital projects and called for an immediate investigation in line with the 10th House’s commitment to promoting transparency in the conduct of government business.

 

The House resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by Kelechi Nwogu, member representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Rivers State, on the “Suspicious Practices of the Federal Government Ministries, Departments, Agencies, parastatals and institutions in the execution of capital projects in the appropriation act,” in Abuja.

 

In his lead debate, the lawmaker relied on Section 81 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which provides that “The President shall cause to be prepared and laid before each House of the National Assembly at any time in each financial year estimates of the revenue and expenditure of the Federation for the following financial year.”

 

According to him, most of the MDAs, parastatal and institutions allegedly awarded contracts that are below the amount provided for the execution of the capital component of the Appropriation Act.”

 

He added, “The House is disturbed that the National Assembly has not been provided with information on withheld funds from Federal Government agencies and this is causing project procurement reductions to negatively impact project completion and contractors’ abandonment or requests for variation of the initial cost;

 

“We are alarmed that the National Assembly’s powers, as provided in Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), are being undermined by the actions of the Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Parastatals and Institutions,” he said.

 

The House, following the adoption of the motion, mandated its Committees on Financial Crimes, Public Service Matters and Public Procurements to investigate the procurement of Capital Projects by MDAs, parastatals and institutions of the Federal Governments to recover withheld sums from the execution and report back within four weeks for further legislative action

Continue Reading
Editor 18398 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Scores of students abducted, monarch, others shot dead

IWD 2024: Funmi Falana challenges FG to rescue abducted…

International Women’s Day : Remi Tinubu, Peter Obi,…

Stop taking advantage of students to extort, exploit them,…

1 of 2,122