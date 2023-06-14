Sanwo-Olu rejoices with Ambode at 60, says he contributed to the growth of Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with his predecessor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Ambode clocks 60 today, June 14.

Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message, issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Ambode as a seasoned administrator who contributed his knowledge and expertise to the growth of the public service in Lagos State.

He said Ambode had contributed immensely as a former Accountant-General as well as ex-Governor to the growth and development of Lagos State in different capacities, especially in the finance sector.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government, and good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and political associates of my predecessor, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to congratulate him on his 60th birthday.

“Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode dedicated his young and adult life to the service of Lagos State, first as a civil servant and later as the 14th Governor of our dear Lagos State.

“As Council Treasurer, Auditor General for Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, and Accountant-General of Lagos State, he displayed a high level of integrity, dedication, and professionalism to service in the public sector.

“He recorded the same achievements as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and as the State’s Accountant General.

“He also made positive and significant impacts in some sectors during his tenure as Lagos State Governor, working for the continuous growth and development of our State.

“I wish former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode a happy birthday and pray that he witnesses many more fruitful years in good health.”