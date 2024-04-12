Ganduje remains focused,  unperturbed by Gov. Yusuf ‘s attacks -APC. 

…Calls for extension of probe to Kwankwaso.

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has said that its National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, remains focused, productive and unperturbed by the attacks and efforts of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to drag his name to the mud.

The party, while wondering when the Kano State Chief executive transformed from being a governor to assuming the position of a fervent anti-corruption crusader, stated that posterity will surely vindicate Dr. Ganduje when the history of Kano and it’s development processes are written.

Making the declaration in a statement issued on Friday, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the APC National Chairman, Chief Oliver Okpala wondered why Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf decided to abandon the primary role of serving the people of Kano State by providing badly needed democratic dividends for them and chose instead to assume the position of anti-corruption crusader.

Chief Okpala in the statement made available to newsmen in Abuja queried: “why a governor of a state on assumption of office resorted to setting up investigation panels to probe only one of his predecessor in the person of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to Chief Okpala, “This action he (Kabir) has resorted to in the past eight months when other governors are busy providing public infrastructure in their states.

“One is therefore tempted to conclude that his present attacks and actions against Ganduje is a clear case of bias and a vendetta.

“As we speak, the people of Kano state are complaining and weeping bitterly over water scarcity and the government is busy chasing shadows on diversionary platforms.

“Ganduje is not the only person who governed Kano state, either as civilian or military governor. Alhaji Kwankwaso, the leader of Governor Abba’s party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) governed the state for eight years. So, why not extend the so-called probe from 2011 to 2023. So that it would be holistic to include even when Kwankwaso was in power.

“The All Progressives Congress in Kano State and other groups have also accused Kwankwanso of not having run a clean administration.

“If Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf wants to undertake a probe he should begin from 1999 when this democratic dispensation began.

“He should know that those who governed the state in the past including the NNPP leader, Kwankwanso were not saints.

“The cries and groaning of the people of Kano state have reached the high heavens as they say they have no drinking water, among others. It is no longer news that there is acute water shortage in Kano city which is the capital of the state.

“The responsibility of a governor so elected is to provide the people with dividends of good governance, including critical infrastructure and other benefits to help alleviate their sufferings, rather than chasing the past which would take the government backwards.

“History is rife with a plethora of examples that those who focus on bitter wars of attrition don’t achieve progress for their people. It is a journey of decay.

“Those who look back are always doomed to fall into great potholes because their vision would be clouded.

“The most intriguing thing about this case is that the government’s assaults are not based on reality but wild fascinations of disjointed thoughts on a mangled mindset.

“One wonders if Governor Yusuf was elected as an anti-corruption crusader or to work for the economic development of the people.

“This question becomes pertinent because all he has done since he assumed office is attacking Ganduje, accusing him of corruption, as if that was the purpose of his election.

“From the way he is moving, it appears the people of Kano would reconsider his re-election in 2027.

“What the people need is a governor that would serve them, attend to their economic problems, stand with them in their plight , give the downtrodden hope and not some one who would only be telling them of who has taken money or who has not stolen.

“Yusuf must be told that he cannot leave his responsibilities as Governor of Kano and be chasing shadows or using diversionary tactics to deprive them of their basic needs.

“He has been receiving prompt allocations from the federation account. What has he done with it?

Soon he would be marking one year in office. What has he to show for it? Would he list fighting Ganduje as his achievement in office?

“By now he should be listing his achievements, telling the people the things he has done, that is what would make the people happy for electing him. Would his attacks and phantom probe on Ganduje be listed on his score card?

“When Ganduje was elected Governor of Kano, he quickly hit the ground running, providing dividends of democracy to the people and that is why his developmental projects are scattered across Kano state till date.

“What would Yusuf say he has achieved so far as Governor? That is the basic question he must answer now and not who he succeeded in accusing of graft. The time is ticking and history is recording.

“For Ganduje, he remains focused and unperturbed because he knows that posterity would vindicate him” Chief Okpala concluded.

There’s no vacancy in Ondo Govt. House -Aiyedatiwa.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Ondo State Governor, H.E. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has declared that the Government House in Ondo is not vacant and that aspirants trying to remove him from the position of governor are simply wasting their time and resources.

The governor, who made these remarks while speaking with newsmen soon after he was cleared by the APC Ondo Governorship Election Screening Committee, said attending the screening was just a formality because the people have resolved that the sitting government should continue in office.

He commended the screening committee for giving him a clean slate especially as it concerns the certificate allegations trending on social media against him.

“I commend the committee for clearing me especially over the certificate issue. They have seen that all my certificates are genuine and authentic. I think it is just the handiwork of mischief makers who are aspirants and have now failed. At the end of the day, I have been cleared and the committee has declared that there are no issues,” Aiyadetiwa declared as he went further to relate how he was moved from his former school in 1980 by late Chief Lateef Jakande, former Governor of Lagos due to flooding.

“It is clear to everyone that my certificates are genuine and authentic because they came from the school that I claim to have attended. The school is still there for everyone to see. My advise to those accusing me of forging my certificates is that they should repent and look for something better to do.

“They know that the seat at government house is not vacant. That is why they are desperately doing what they are doing. I must state however that although all of us in the race are eminently qualified to run for elections, there is a seating governor that the people have asked to continue in office because of the development, infrastructure and good programme we have brought to Ondo State.

“I want to say again that my desire to continue in office does not come from my desire to govern7yf but from the yearnings of the people.

“People have seen clearly within the past three months that this is the best man for the job. There’s peace in Ondo state and people are happy. I have to pay for my people to make them qualified to vote in keeping with the provisions set out by our party. Other aspirants also paid for their supporters but I paid the highest amount so far as the report will indicate,” he said.