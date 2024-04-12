Industry mourns as Commissioner for Insurance Sunday Thomas loses wife

The nation’s insurance industry was this morning thrown into mourning following the death of the wife of Nigeria’s commissioner for Insurance Mrs Oyinade Folashade Thomas

National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) which confirmed the death of Oyinade Folashade Thomas said that Commissioner for Insurance Mr Sunday Thomas and the entire commissionincluding the larger insurance industry is deeply saddened by the passing of Mrs. Oyinade Folashade Thomas which death occurred this Friday morning after a brief illness.

Mrs. Oyinade Thomas was said to be a pillar of strength, support, and a source of inspiration to her family, friends, and colleagues. Her kind-hearted nature, compassion, and generosity touched the lives of countless individuals, making her an exceptional woman who will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

It was reported that hroughout her life, Mrs. Thomas demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to the insurance industry as she stood side by side with her husband, the Commissioner for Insurance in his mission to ensure the development and growth of the insurance sector in Nigeria. She recognized the vital role of insurance in providing financial security to individuals, businesses and communities.

A statement issued by the commission noted that “The loss of Mrs Thomas will be felt by all who were fortunate enough to know her. The National Insurance Commission extends its deepest condolences to the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive and his entire family during this difficult time. In this period of mourning, our hearts and prayers go out to them, offering comfort and support on behalf of the entire insurance community”

The Commission express its gratitude to the insurance industry stakeholders, friends, and well-wishers for their outpouring of sympathy and prayers. We appreciate your understanding and support as the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive mourns the loss of his beloved wife. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.