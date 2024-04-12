ONYEJEOCHA MOURNS OBGANNAYA ONU

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has expressed grief over the passing of former Abia State Governor, Dr. Ogbannaya Onu.

Onyejeocha, in a statement, said she was shocked by the news and described Dr. Onu’s death a huge loss to the entire South East, Ebonyi State and Nigeria as a whole.

She praised Onu, who also served as a Minister of Science and Technology from 2015 until 2022, as a role model, peacemaker, and unifying figure who prioritised the nation’s interests.

“His contributions to Nigeria’s development, she said, would be well-remembered”.

“He was a highly respected politician, author, and engineer. He left behind a lasting legacy. The nation owes him a great debt of gratitude for his contributions in both the public and private sectors throughout his life”, the minister stated.

The Minister offered her condolences to Onu’s family and friends.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to his family and the good people of Abia,” she said. “I pray that his family finds the strength to bear this loss.

“During this difficult time, I join all well-meaning Nigerians in praying for the family.”

“May God grant his soul eternal rest, in Jesus’ name – Amen,” Onyejeocha concluded”.