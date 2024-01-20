Champion Newspapers Limited
Funeral service of late Head of Media Relations at Access Bank, Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, Age 52 years held in Lagos

L-r...  Teniola  Abdul Imoyo Son; Mrs. Sade Abdul Imoyo (widow); Timilehin  Abdul Imoyo son; Morayo Abdul  Imoyo daughter during a Funeral service for Abdul Kolawole Imoyo at the RCCG Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island, Lagos.. ...on 18/1/2024.
L-R… CEO, Access Bank Group, Rosevelt Ogbonna; CEO, Access Corporation, Herbert Wigwe; Former Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika; Group Company Secretary, Access Holdings, Sunday Ekwochi, during a Funeral service for Abdul Kolawole Imoyo at the RCCG Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island, Lagos.

L-r …MD/CEO. Access Bank Plc. Roosevelt  Ogbonna; daughter of the deceased Morayo Imoyo. Son  Teniola Imoyo; widow Folashade  Imoyo. Chief Executive Officer, Access Holding Plc, Herbert  Wigwe; Brother of the deceased, Tunde  Imoyo  Son of the deceased, Timilehin Imoyi, during the service of Songs for the late  Head of Media Relations at Access Corporation/Access Bank, Abdul Kolawole Imoyo held at harbor  Point Victoria island.

L-r …Managing Director/Editor–in–Chief  New Telegraph Mr. Ayodele Aminu,  with Head Media and External Relations United Bank of Africa Plc, Mr  Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir; at the Service of Songs.

L-r… Miss Oshuwa Tunde  Imoyo; Mrs.   Arit Tunde-Imoyo; Mr Tunde Imoyo (Senior brother ) Zima Tunde-Imoyo (brother) during a Funeral service for Abdul Kolawole Imoyo at the RCCG Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island, Lagos on 18/1/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

