Olutumbi Joanna Maduka Annual Lecture organised by APWEN

L-r Former President of (APWEN) Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye; Vice President (NSE) Engr Rose Madaki; representative of President of (APWEN) Engr. Dr. (Mrs.) Patricia Opene-Odili; Special Guest of Honour ,Dame Marie Fatayi- Williams; Pioneer President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. (Mrs). Joana Olatunmbi Maduka ,President ,Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Margaret Oguntala.

L-r … Dame Marie Fatayi- Williams; Pioneer President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. (Mrs). Joana Olatunmbi .Maduka President,Nigerian Society of Engineers Engr. Margaret Oguntala; Engr Vincent Maduka.; Representative of the guest Speaker Engr. Prof Temitope .E. Odetoye; Engr Olufunmilayo Kadri and Engr Nwakaego Ojukwu, both past President of (APWEN).

L-r… Pioneer President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. (Mrs). Joana Olatunmbi .Maduka; past President (APWEN) Engr Olufunmilayo Kadri; Former Director General NTA. Engr Vincent Maduka; Engr Temitope Makindipe and Very Rev. Olusola Makindipe.

L-r ...Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi; Engr Obiageli Akposionu; wife of the Former Delta State Deputy Governor, Engr. (Mrs) Ebierin Otuaro; Engr Joan Nweke; Pioneer President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. (Mrs). Joana Olatunmbi Maduka and Engr Caroline Odimba.

L-r… Dame Marie Fatayi- Williams; President ,Nigerian Society of Engineers .Engr. Margaret Oguntala; celebrating Pioneer President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. (Mrs). Joana Olatunmbi Maduka; Publisher Guardian Newspapers. Lady Maiden Alex Ibru and Princess Mulikat Fehintola Sanni.

L-r …Former Director General NTA ,Engr Vincent Maduka, his wife Pioneer President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. (Mrs). Joana Olatunmbi .Maduka cutting her eighty three (83) years birthday cake .

Engr. (Mrs). Joana Olatunmbi .Maduka ( Pose ) middle with her Children.

Engr. (Mrs). Joana Olatunmbi Maduka ( Pose ) middle with Women in Oil and Gas .

Pioneer President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr. (Mrs). Joana Olatunmbi .Maduka ( Pose) with Members of (APWEN ) during Olutumbi Joanna Maduka Annual Lecture on Sustainable Technology and Energy Solutions to Climate Change held at Oriental hotel in Lagos …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

