Our Supreme Court victory, An impetus to do more – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun said that his administration will now keep its eyes on further development of the state, following his Supreme Court victory on Friday.

The governor said that all attempts to distract his administration have failed, noting that the Supreme Court victory marks an end to court shopping by his political adversaries.

Prince Abiodun stated this in an interview with journalists at the Gateway International Airport, Iperu-Remo, on his arrival from Abuja.

He called on the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, and other political adversaries to get ready for their re-run in 2027.

“We hope our opponents who have been making a lot of noise about a re-run can prepare for a re-run in 2027.

“Now, this victory marks an end to this court shopping for adversaries and for us. It is the final victory in this journey that started in 2018.

“We will now keep our eyes further focused on the ball. All attempts to distract us have failed,” he said.

Governor Abiodun also promised that his administration would now focus more on sustaining it’s legacies, adding that the people of the state would now begin to experience the good programmes his administration has for them.

“We will now focus on sustaining our legacies, the foundation of which we laid since we assumed office in 2019 and in the coming weeks, you will see some of the goodies that we will be unveiling for the good people of the state,” he said.

Prince Abiodun expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting his political journey, his team of lawyers, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, national and state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje and Chief Yemi Sanusi for their support.

Governor Abiodun also praised the five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Hon. Justice John Inyang Okoro, the Ogun State Governordhip Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court, for affirming the choice of the people of the state.

“Today, the Supreme Court has affirmed our victory, which was earlier affirmed by the Tribunal and then the Appeal Court, but our adversaries were not satisfied. They proceeded to the Supreme Court and yet again the five-man panel led by the Hon. Justice John Inyang Okoro affirmed the wishes of the generality of the Ogun State people.

“We thank them because once again, they’ve demonstrated that they are the hope and the last one of the common man.

“We want to appreciate the tribunal who laid the foundation for today’s victory. The Appeal Court further built on that foundation and all the judges of both court and, of course, now the Supreme Court led by Hon. Justice John Inyang Okoro,” he said.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi ascribed the victory to God Almightym

He said that while the governor placed his trust in God, the opposition put theirs in money.

Member, House of Representatives, representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency, Hon. Gboyega Isiaka noted that the victory has finally put an end to the belief of the opposition that they could unseat the incumbent, adding that the developmental strides of Governor Abiodun is certain to continue till 2027.

State Chairman of the APC, Chief Yemi Sanusi, commended the Supreme Court for ensuring that the verdict of the people was not taken away by money mongers.

Special Adviser, Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade thanked God for the victory and the truth that was made known at the Supreme Court.

Mr. Akinmade said that money was put to shame, while those who placed their trust in God earned a well-deserved victory.

