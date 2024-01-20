I want government to support us with ambulances and stretchers -Comrade Uche, President of Accident Victims Assistance and Hospitality Initiatives

COMRADE CHIMEREZE UCHE is the President of Accident Victims Assistance and Hospitality Initiatives. He spoke to ISAAC NGUMAH on the organization, the challenges, among others. Read on:

How do you save lives through your organization?

The organization was initiated because the passion we have for accidents’ victims is that they die carelessly because of lack of care and as a result of crash. So, we realized no organization is instigating on that, taking care of accidents’ victims; evacuating them from the scene of accidents and taking them to the hospitals and also standing as their next of kin. So, since we came on board, we have been helping accidents’ victims and even paying their bills.

Tell us your mission

My mission is to see that we have zero crash of accidents’ victims on Nigeria roads.

Why did you establish the NGO?

I established it to make sure that I alleviate the sufferings of accidents’ victims on our Nigeria roads. The passion I have is to make sure that no one dies carelessly in the event of any auto crash. So, we have been able to reduce the sufferings of accidents’ victims on the roads. You know that Nigeria is very big. We have 36 states in Nigeria. Within Abuja- Lokoja, Abuja- Kaduna and Abuja- Nasarawa State, we have been able to save nothing less than 440 lives and also, we have been able to make sure that their families who entered into coma because of the shock of the crash of the loved ones, we were able to establish some of them. We send some of their children to schools through the act of charity.

Do you people monitor most of the challenges on the roads?

Yes, we have our officers on the roads who make sure that whenever accidents occur, within the next two, five minutes, they are there to rescue.

How many years have you been running your NGO?

For nine years now.

What do you get from government, individuals and stakeholders?

That is where the challenges come from. We have not got a dime or a grant from any government but few times, my Board of Trustees’ members are the ones giving their support. This is where we have been able to get some small support (that is, from our Board of Trustees).

What do you want the government to do to support your NGO?

I want the government to support us with an ambulance that will become our own because many a times, we make use of private cars either Civil Defence ambulances or road safety. So, government can come in and give us ambulances and support us also with stretchers with First Aid Kits to support our Field Officers on the roads on daily basis.

What is your focus?

Our focus is to bring to 50 per cent the deaths and injuries of road traffic victims as declared by United Nations action from 2011-2030. This is how we have been mobilizing resources within our reach to rescue victims from the scene of accidents to facilities capable of handling their cases.

What drives you?

Only but passion and love for Nigeria people; every Nigerian is my brother; that is why a slogan; ‘Be your brother’s keeper’.

How did you come about the name of your NGO?

Yes, what I am telling you is a pure revelation of what God gave me two days to my birthday I was surprised a man appeared in my room and asked me to carry biro and write. I did not see the face of the person. That was how I started writing and as I talk to you today, that’s how the birth of this NGO came into existence.

What are your impacts so far?

We have been able to touch lives; more than enough lives; uncountable lives. We paid bills of some of them; some were rescued and taken to hospitals. We have been able to train enough respondents in case of any accident.

Tell us about your challenges while running your NGO

most challenges is funding we have challenges with funding because we have written to several organization’s to extend their hand’s of love and the road’s safety has been seeing us as rival’s so whenever we do something instead of them to give us a credit they try to muscle us we are not muscling with anybody’s or fighting anyone our mission is to rescue lives.

What experiences have you gathered so far?

My experiences have been so good so awesome it is so challenging you that you are helping accidents victims you need to be careful so that you don’t contact disease you have to equip yourself very well so that you don’t contact disease from a victims while trying to help, after helping some of the accidents victims they come back later with thanks and appreciation.

Some accident victims are dead on arrival because of lack of adequate care from people who will be afraid to go near them.

The problems we have is law enforcement agency people are scared, because sometimes Nigerian’s have good heart whenever anything like this happens they rush to The scene when they remember if they pick this accidents victims to the hospitals the hospitals might reject them because the police is not there to give them police report a times police will invite and will say they are the cause of the accidents even minor injuries, minor bleeding can kill before maybe like ambulance services road safety, civil defence would have arrived to the scene the person is dead, so what we do at this point because we have been trained, we are registered organization we don’t have anything with police that will say why are you touching them so when these thing’s happens we give them first aid treatment and others and there are those that dies instantly due to much injuries and other thing’s so those one’s we hand over to road safety and the ones that are still conscious we find a way to revive them back we put them into a stretcher we put them into ambulance’s to take them to hospitals that’s all.

Have you merited any award so far?

nobody cares for giving you award’s I don’t even care for that award’s except people who see what you are doing is good is like blowing your trumpet’s we have not received any award’s the only recognition we have was from the coalition of road’s safety in Nigeria that’s the only place we have received certificate of recognition and certificate of positive impact’s in the lives of accidents victims but from others no one.

For a better society