Alternative High School underway for girls who drop out- Oluremi Tinubu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has hinted on the plan to give alternative high school for girls who drop out of school the opportunity to acquire secondary school education

Senator Oluremi who joined some other African First Ladies also emphasized collective action towards environmental sustainability and eradication of gender inequity.

The First Lady who was one of the guest speakers at the Launch of the We Are Equal Campaign and Zero Waste Movement Agreement of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), noted that her initiative Renewed Hope Initiative would drive these ideals using education as a tool.

In.a release signed by the Special Adviser Media to the First Lady, Mrs Busola Kukoyi noted that the programme served as a catalyst for empowerment, offering a tailored educational approach that resonates with nique circumstances.

“I have decided to use education as a tool to promote the Organization of African First Ladies for Development ( OAFLAD) “We Are Equal “ campaign. This effectively aligns with the mission of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) which is driven by my office to complement the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu stated that an alternative high school for girls would soon be established to give girls who drop out of school the opportunity to acquire secondary school education to enable them proceed to higher institutions of learning.

“This program not only recognizes the inherent potential within every girl-child, but also serves as a catalyst for empowerment, offering a tailored educational approach that resonates with their unique circumstances “.

In the area of environmental sustainability, the First Lady noted that through the collaborative efforts of government and the private sector, there have been tangible results in waste reduction and innovative recycling programs.

“ This synergy stands as a testament to the power of cooperation in implementing sustainable solutions on a large scale. But are we there yet? Not really “.

She re-emphasized that the goal of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, which the Renewed Hope Initiative is supporting, is to ensure that women in Nigeria are engaged in productive activities that contribute to the socio-economic development of individuals, communities and the Nation at large.

“ Nigeria stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in bridging educational and economic gap to promote gender equity. We firmly believe that empowering women and girls through education, not only transforms their lives, but also contributes to the overall progress of our nation “.

The event which took place in Maputo, Mozambique had the President, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi declare the event open while the First Ladies of Zimbabwe, Kenya, Botswana, and Malawi in attendance with those of Rwanda and Queen of Estwani represented.