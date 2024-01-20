White Truck Empowerment Initiative fights for Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation

White Truck Empowerment Initiative (WTEI) Project Coordinator, Barr. Taiye Edah and partners Global Media Campaign are fighting for the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation

According to them ,This year, White Truck Empowerment Initiative in a joint Programme with Global Media Campaign and Frontline ending FGM on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation are working with the 2024 theme; “Partnership with Men and Boys to transform Social and gender Norms to End FGM”.

The NGO has began a sensitization exercise in over sixty six schools in the suburbs of Lagos. This program intends to run each quarter of this year in various districts.

This International day is celebrated global on the 6th of February , 2024. “The Sustainable Development Goals contain a specific target calling for an end to FGM.

When this practice is fully abandoned, positive effects will reverberate across societies as girls and women reclaim their health, human rights and vast potential.” — UN Secretary-General. According to the project coordinator of White Truck Empowerment Initiative Barr Taiye Edah Education is a key driver for the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation.