Fuel subsidy: Taraba residents groan over the high cost of living

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

The removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government has begun to cause untold hardships for the people of Taraba State.

CHAMPION reports that the development has led to an increase in transportation, as well as the prices of foodstuff.

At the time of filing this report, prices of food items in Jalingo’s main market and in the state at large, were observed to have skyrocketed, the action which most of the sellers attributed to the increase in the price of petrol pump prices.

Civil servants, students, and traders now trek long distances to their places of work.

Some commercial drivers who spoke with our reporter admitted that the increase in the price of the product has forced them to jerk up the price of transportation.

Salisu Adamu, a commercial driver, who claimed to have been plying Jalingo Wukari road for the past five years, said “We have decided to increase transport fares from here (Jalingo) to Wukari to N4000.

“We only increased it from N3000 to N4000. The possibility of further increment is very high.”

Corroborating Adamu’s statement, another driver who gave his name as Ndanusa, said “As I am talking to you now, I have begun to seek for alternative means of surviving because, as a family man, I can’t continue like this.”

Ndanusa, who told our reporter that he has begun to source for “another legitimate business”, said if urgent measures were not put in place to address the situation, “the development may take us back to EndSARS again.”

The lamentations of market women and men were not different from those of the commercial drivers and Civil servants, who expressed sadness over the present condition of living in the state.

Apart from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, mega stations where a litre of fuel is now being sold for N550.00 per litre, the situation in the privately-owned fuel station is nothing to write about as most of them sell between N600 – 750 depending on the filling station.