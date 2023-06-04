Champion Newspapers Limited
Gov Sanwo-Olu, Dep Gov Hamzat at second term inauguration Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

L-R: Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; his wife, Mrs Oluremi; wife of the Governor, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and CAN chairman, Lagos State chapter, Most Rev Stephen Adegbite during the second term inauguration thanksgiving Service of Governor Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Hamzat, at the Cathedral Church of Christ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r Provost, Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos Very Rev Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi; Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria,  Dr. Isaac Olawuyi, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; his wife, Mrs. Oluremi; wife of the Governor, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke; wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Lagos APC chairman, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi.

L-r…The former Vice Chancellor  University of Lagos Prof. Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe;  with   Managing Director/CEO of Wurvicat International Limited; Engr Mrs Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi.

L-r… Former Commissioner of Commerce and Industry Lagos State. Chief (Mrs) Teju Phillips; Bolaji Dada. and Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin .

L-r …Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (third left), followed by his wife, Mrs. Oluremi; wife of the Governor, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; CAN chairman, Lagos state chapter, Most Rev Stephen Adegbite; Lagos APC chairman, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi; Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria,  Dr. Isaac Olawuyi, Provost, Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos Very Rev Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi; during the second term inauguration thanksgiving Service of Governor Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Hamzat, at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, on Sunday, 04 June 2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

