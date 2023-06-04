Insecurity: Ogun Monarch Tasks President Tinubu On Constitutional Roles For Traditional Rulers

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – A prominent traditional ruler in Ogun state, Oba Adewunmi Adeniji Odutala has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assign constitutional roles to traditional rulers to end the security challenges facing the country.

Oba Odutala who is the Onibudo of Ayetoro-Budo Ota, in Ado-Odo-Ota local government area of Ogun state made the call on at the weekend in a congratulatory letter to the President.

The monarch said that assigning specific constitutional roles would enable traditional rulers to effectively tackle emerging and contemporary security challenges bedeviling the country.

According to him, traditional rulers are the closest to the people and must be constitutionally empowered to work together with the government on security matters.

Oba Odutala, therefore, urged the new President to make an impact by putting Nigeria on a steady path of growth and development.

“Your Excellency, Mr. President, you have the unique opportunity to change this narrative. You are presented with a rare privilege to turn the ship of this country around and away from hitting the rocks.

“I am not bewildered at all by the current wave of challenges bedeviling our dear country because I know you are a man gifted with the rare ability to straighten structures and create one where needed. I am not in doubt of your ability to finish the laudable projects of the outgoing administration and begin the rebuilding process of our economy.

“But I have fears your Excellency and for good reasons too. It is incredibly important that you spend every waking moment in that office correcting the ills of your predecessor and forging a new path for your administration. You must make your mark by putting Nigeria on a steady path of growth and development. Lagos was your springboard. Today it is the reference point for your capabilities.

“Sir, you must make a new mark every day. Do not allow the whims and caprices of politicians and detractors to derail your government. You have set an agenda, stick to it without prejudice.

“Infuse the youths into governance; give traditional rulers constitutional roles to help in tackling insecurity and conflict resolution in our various domains, Clean up the political space in the country, end the tribal sentiment as much as you can, give every man, woman, and child a sense of belonging.”