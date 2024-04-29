Fuel scarcity persists as queues return to Lagos filling stations

Ibrahim Quadri

Despite assurances given by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL) over availability of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS in the country, queues have returned in many filling stations in Lagos.

The situation in some parts of Lagos showed motorists and commuters lamenting the scarcity of fuel as they waited for long hours to refill their tanks in few filling stations that had the commodity.

The reality on ground as at Sunday evening was a state of agonizing experience where many filling stations did not open and few other buyers had to use Jerry cans in search of the commodity.

NNPCL had on thursday cautioned Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of petrol, saying it had enough product for the country.

The corporation stated that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPC, Olufemi Soneye said there was no cause for alarm, saying the tightness in fuel supply had been resolved.

The statement read, “It also wishes to reiterate that the prices of petroleum products are not changing.

“It urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.

“It also wishes to reiterate that the prices of petroleum products are not changing.

“It urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country.”

The corporation said the sudden appearance of fuel queues in parts of Abuja was due to low loadouts at depots, which according to him usually happen during long public holidays.

However, our correspondent who went round to ascertain the situation of issues observed that Lagosians had started again to lament over scarcity of petrol.

Conoil filling Station at National Bus Stop Agege Motor Road, though sold petrol at N610 per litre by morning, the situation got messy when the attendants abruptly informed motorists they were no longer selling at 3:30pm.

A middle aged man who simply identified himself as Emmanuel told our correspondent he had been on the queue since 12noon only to be told that they were no longer selling after waiting for hours.

Emmanuel who looked dejected when it got to his turn and he was not going to buy, berated the attitude of the attendants and the station.

Efforts to speak with the manager of the station did not yield result.

The manager, a woman, turned down the request to enquire why the station refused to sell petrol despite having it on their dispensing machines.

It was observed that discreet negotiations were being made with some motorists to get the fuel sold to them without the knowledge of other motorists waiting to buy.

Also, a danfo driver along Agege Motor Road at Oshodi, raised his voice in anger when trying to load passengers.

Shouting on top of his voice, “no fuel that is the fare if you want to enter, do so, if not, get down” the driver stressed.

As at 3:30p.m. Majok filling station at Ladipo Bus Stop, had a long queue and was selling at N610. per litre while Forte Oil at Mangoro bus stop sold it at N630.

Dare Adaramoye nicknamed, ‘elewedu,’ a commercial driver whom our correspondent observed sent his conductor on an errand to get fuel, also bemoaned the situation of the scarcity.

‘Elewedu’ said, “there is no fuel, you can see me sending my boy to take keg and look for where to get it.”

The situation at Airport Road was even worse. Many stations along the axis did not have petrol but the ones that sold, jerked up the price to N630-N660 due to shortage.

Speaking with our Correspondent, a ‘korope’ driver, Elijah said, “I bought it N640 yesterday and today I bought it at N660 at Army Barracks, Charity, Eterna Filling station.

“It used to be N610 but this is the situation now. We don’t know what is happening” Elijah added.