Borno: Zulum visits Malam-Fatori, commends Tinubu

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday travelled to Malam-Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Council in the Northern part of Borno State.

During Sunday’s visit, Zulum commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his prompt attention to the fight against the insurgency in the Northeast.

Zulum, while interacting with officers and men of the task force battalion in Malam-Fatori, gave assurance of providing the necessary support to complement the federal government’s efforts.

During the meeting, Zulum discussed the modalities for returning people to the Malam-Fatori community, who were displaced by flooding last year, after their initial resettlement by the Borno State Government.

“ I have interacted with the officers here, and looking at the commitment and hard work of the commanding officer, I believe we can resettle the people back to this community,” Zulum said.

He added, “I am happy that a number of people of Malam-Fatori, who reside in Bosso were able to cross over and cultivate their farmlands; this is a huge achievement.”

The Governor also extended his gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, for his commitment to restoring peace in Borno State.

Zulum was accompanied by the member House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba, the member representing Abadam at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Jamna Bong, Commissioners of Information and Internal Security and that of Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Prof. Usman Tar and Hon Sugun Mai Mele respectively.

Also present are the Acting Commander of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai/Multinational Joint Task Force, Monguno, Mohammed Faggo Babayo, Commander 19 Brigade, Cross Kauwa, Saidu Shehu Ahmed, Chairmen of Abadam and Mobar Local Government Councils, among other government officials.

