Four years after Classy Marriage, Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, renew love

Between Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and billionaire lawmaker, Senator Ned Nwoko, love is in the air as romantic feelings are prevalent between the duo four years after their wedding.

This much the couple exhibited at their palatial mansion shortly before attending a wedding ceremony in Abuja last week.

To the admiration of the couple, guests at the party danced to their grace, like a vessel tilting to the splendorous splash of the Atlantic.

Ned and Regina’s renewed love is no doubt an exhibition of pageantry, glamour and class.

Although the couple had a reputation for understating their union, they decided to throw subtlety overboard this time around.

Regina Daniels, the ravishing wife of the billionaire lawmaker surely understands the importance of celebrating good times with verve and unparalleled class. With unusual farvour and matchless elegance, they were enchanted at the party.

NATIONAL WAVES gathered that the show of love exhibited by the couple at the party was not the first time they would show unwavering affection towards each other.

Despite his busy schedule, Ned never fails to publicly show his care and love for Regina. Though he has other wives, he mostly attends public events with Regina. The couple is also known to spend quality time with their children, often flying to different exotic locations in his private jet.

Although they have been married for four years, the public display of affection between them has not waned. They are frequently seen walking hand in hand at different events and outings, showcasing their strong bond.

During a trip to his country home on June 17, 2023, Ned held his wife’s hand affectionately as they walked side by side. Prior to that, they had taken some pictures together with their son in the private jet.

During the 2023 general elections, Regina was all over the place campaigning for her husband.

