WEOG’s Virtual Session harps on challenges of professional women in high places

The Women in Energy, Oil and Gas (WEOG) on Saturday successfully conducted a virtual session on harmonizing the body and mind, with notable professionals from diverse backgrounds sharing their expertise.

The session, attended by WEOG members from across the country, began with Dr. Mrs. Omobolawa Akinyemi, who had a distinguished background in mental health care and a passion for advocacy.

Dr. Akinyemi, who emphasized the unique challenges professional women face in a high-paced environment, stated: “The importance of prioritizing mental well-being cannot be overstated. From work-life integration to self-care practices, there’s a need for balance and stress management”.

Her message was clear: professional women must empower themselves to thrive in their careers without compromising their personal lives.

Next to speak after Dr. Akinyemi was a trailblazing wellness professional and founder of Fit and Well, Olubanke F. Claude-Wilcox, who talked on: “The Truth about Medically Assisted Weight Loss”.

As the recipient of the “Innovative Nutritionist of the Year” award and with vast experience in diverse sectors, Claude-Wilcox highlighted the ripple effects of weight loss on blood sugar levels, blood pressure and mental health, stressing the importance of understanding the intricate connection between body weight and overall health.

The third segment featured Dr. Lara Ajayi, a seasoned physician with varied expertise spanning two decades.

Dr. Ajayi, who delved deep into the link between depression and womanhood, pointed out: “Depression significantly impacts women’s mental health”.

Emphasizing the societal and biological factors that contribute to higher prevalence rates among women, she also stated the need for early identification, seeking professional help, and leveraging coping mechanisms.

The Business Improvement Manager at Geoscape, Ajoke Savage, skillfully anchored the event where professionals fielded questions touching on evolving challenges for professional women, the essence of mental health, navigating societal pressures, nuances of medically assisted weight loss and the complex nature of depression.

The Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions and Chapter Director of Lagos WEOG, Mrs. Joan Faluyi, who wrapped up the event, expressed gratitude to the speakers and attendees.

Mrs. Faluyi underscored the importance of such sessions in fostering understanding and promoting holistic well-being among professional women.

