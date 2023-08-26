Champion Newspapers Limited
CAF Confederations Cup: Obaseki applauds Bendel Insurance for triumph over ASO Chlef

Sports
14
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Bendel Insurance Football Club for their victory against ASO Chlef of Algeria in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations Cup, after defeating the Algerian-based team 4-3 on penalties in their home ground.

Bendel Insurance had defeated the team on penalties after 90 minutes of play to progress to the next stage of the competition.

In a statement, Obaseki said, “I heartily congratulate Bendel Insurance Football Club for defeating Aso Chlef of Algeria on penalties to progress to the next stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

“The team has continued to give an excellent account of themselves, showcasing their exceptional talent and making us all proud with their outstanding performance.

“As the they progress to the next stage of the CAF Confederations Cup; I charge them to continue on their impressive run as they continue to place Edo on the continental map.”

 

 

