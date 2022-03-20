Former Plateau Speaker, Abok  Dumps APC For PDP 

From Daniel Dauda Jos.

Former Speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly Rt.Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba has decamped to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Champion reports that Abok was removed by eight members of the Plateau state 9th Assembly over an altercation with state Governor Simon Lalong on security issues.

In a statement signed by Itse Samuel Kaze, media assistant to Rt.Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba reads that Ayuba,March 18th, 2022 officially tender his letter of membership withdrawal to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), while presenting a letter of intent, seeking to return to his earlier party, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), at the party’s Local Government Secretariat in Angware, Jos East.

He added that His action became necessary in other to save the Local Government and the State from failed leadership that will lead to a state of total collapse if allowed.

According to him, “I stand before you, deeply touched and inspired by your generous words of acceptance and encouragement. With boundless gratitude for the confidence you placed in me-I here, wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to all the leaders, faithfuls, and the people all together for your strong support.”

“Thank you Mr Chairman, for graciously preparing and guiding the meeting today. I greatly look forward to supporting you and working with you, as you have wisely steered the party in Jos East towards a progressive state and on a part of very successful mission.”

“Distinguish comrades, weldone! For you did astutely guided this great party into the 21st. century standard as expected.”

You have defined an ambitious agenda that has formed the PDP truly indispensable to winning elections, and to attaining the set level of peace, prosperity and human dignity within our Local Government, State and the nation, of which the common Plateau man daily yearns for. My debt to your courage and mission is immeasurable. I hereby resolve to working along in line with your pure refined vision.”

“I hope that the youth of Jos East, Plateau, and Nigeria will come to the realization that the PDP is working hard to build a better future for us. As a loyal returnee – I pledge to wholly embrace the party’s ideals, hopes, and appeals. I am an optimist -and I am full of hope about the future of our great party. Let’s work together for a PDP that can deliver more, and better, and win all elections.”

In a swift reaction, Hon. Izang Ishaya Adamu, Chairman, PDP Jos East said, “Rt Hon Abok is the best person we have expected. His unwavering dedication to justice, principle, and leadership experience is crucial to the party’s organizational unity and progress towards winning elections not only in Jos East, but in Plateau and Nigeria. We are delighted he is back to our team.

“The PDP family welcomes Abok as a leader in Jos East. He comes with extensive experience and strategic leadership skills.

We are delighted he is bringing his expertise and energy to the table for our party’s important mission ahead, he will be a critical part of the party’s leadership team and will bring tremendous experience to our efforts in raising our voices in support of freedom and democracy in Nigeria.”

“Abok has proven his worth in the State House of Assembly as a unified, progressive, all inclusive and a visionary leader who holds his people’s aspirations and conditions dearly.

“A defender of democratic principle and Plateau heritage, even as it caused him his exalted office. We are happy to receive him.”