Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) 26th Edition Opening Ceremony held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r...  Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, University of Lagos, Senator  . Lanre Tejuoso   Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister for Youths and Sports , Mr Sunday Akin Dare , Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Wife of the Unilag VC  Mrs Oluwaseun Ogundipe, President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Professor Stephen Hamafyelto , during the opening Ceremony of NUGA at University of Lagos on Saturday ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
3

L-r… Minister for Youths and Sports , Mr Sunday Akin Dare  , Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Wife  Mrs Oluwaseun Ogundipe.

 

L-r … Acting NUGA Secretary Miss Chidiebere Ezeani, EA  (NUGA ) Official   Mr Bola Orodele., chairman technical Prof G.M Yakasai, Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Professor Stephen Hamafyelto .

Cross Section of University of  Lagos participating Students at the NUGA game.

L-r… Unilag press desk officer Mrs Adebayo Mojisola; Dr (Mrs) Celina Adewunmi, Head of Unit Communication Unilag Mrs. Abimbola Ojo and Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe (Temple).

Federal University of Technology Owerri at the match past.

Ahmadu Bello University Zaria  at the match past .

Adekunle Ajasin university Akungba Akoko Ondo State at the March past during the opening Ceremony of Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) 26th Edition held at University of Lagos on Saturday 19/3/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

Peter
